Vikki bags treble as promotion is secured

The celebrations have continued this week at Abbeydale as the women’s fourth team made it a hat-trick of promotions for the Sheffield Hockey Club.

After a fabulous season in Yorkshire League’s Division Five, the squad learned the news that third-placed Epworth could only manage a draw at Wakefield, meaning Sheffield found themselves top of the table with an unassailable lead over the team in third place. Epworth were effectively eliminated from the promotion chase the previous week after Sheffield’s emphatic 9-0 victory.

Weighing in with the goals were Vikki Beavis, 3, Estelle Wade and Beth Spooner with a brace each and individual efforts from Sarah Andrzejowski and Rachel Mead.

They will now try and secure the title after the Easter break with an away trip to 13th-placed Chapeltown, which will also serve as a useful warm-up for their Yorkshire Cup final against Slazengers the following week.

Meanwhile, the women’s second team had more to celebrate as they were confirmed as Division One champions with two games still to go.

Their 5-0 win over Lindum put the side out of reach of second placed Halifax. The goals came from Maddie Hendry, Millie Lawrence, Hannah Shorter, Hana Horsefield and a penalty corner strike from Stefanie Lowry.

The men’s second team kept up the pressure on league leaders Doncaster as they beat relegation threatened Stokesley 4-0.

Joe Horne and Adam Fletcher scored in the first half with Alex Molyneux adding a brace in the second.

Unfortunately, the women’s first team succumbed to the far superior Whitley Bay and Tynemouth, losing 3-0.

The men’s first team beat Deeside Ramblers 4-2 on Saturday and drew with Leeds the following day. On target against Ramblers were Akshay Ahitan, Will Hearne and Liam Brown and Tom Brammer. The match at Leeds ended 2-2.