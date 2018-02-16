Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek steals the show at Doncaster Hockey Club

Have your say

Doncaster ladies could not find any way past Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek and her Bowdon Hightown teammates as they exited the England Hockey Cup.

England and Great Britain defender Quek, 29, was the star turn at Town Field on Sunday and took time out to speak with fans, sign autographs and pose for photographs.

Sam Quek

On the pitch she played her part in a strong defensive display which shut out a determined Doncaster side.

The National Premier League outfit broke the deadlock in the 28th minute and later sealed victory with a neat short corner routine.

A day earlier Doncaster put in an impressive display to beat Durham University 2s 3-1 and move up to second in the Northern Premier Division.

Holly Brown broke the deadlock after just three minutes before Amelia Milton and Ruth Thomas both converted from short corners.

Doncaster’s men slumped to a disappointing 3–1 home defeat against Conference North bottom side Preston and now find themselves in real relegation trouble with six games of the season remaining.

Preston took the lead in the 19th minute when Julian Lopez fired home their first penalty corner.

Doncaster’s cause was not helped early in the second half when Travis Cresswell was sinbinned for a challenge on the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Preston capitalised immediately when Nick Jeffs took advantage of a rare Pete Bartlett error and, despite Josh Oades reducing the deficit with a close range strike, Steven Masterson sealed victory for the away side with a late counter attack goal.