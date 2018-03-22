Celebration time as men bounce back

Lindum 3s 0, Sheffield Hallam Men’s 4s 2

Despite the poor weather, the men’s fourth team braved the elements at Lindum last Saturday to secure the club’s second promotion in as many weeks.

Having celebrated the ladies’ second team’s return to the Yorkshire Premier last week, the men’s fourth team regained their place in Yorkshire Division One, having been relegated at the end of last season.

In what seemed like artic conditions, Sheffield had the best of the opening encounters and managed to open the scoring after Nic Wheen converted a penalty corner.

Despite Lindum rarely troubling the visitors Sheffield couldn’t cash in on their dominance.

Hallam had goal was chalked off after Chris Battisson was adjudged to have used his foot to guide in the ball at the far post.

Eventually, captain Andy Richards doubled Sheffield’s lead, scoring from another penalty corner that took a helpful deflection off a defender.

Sheffield remained resolute and managed to hold on, despite several more snow storms and three cards to secure second place and promotion back to Division One.

No other games were played as snow wiped out the rest of the club’s programme.

This weekend the men’s first team seek to secure their National League status with home games against Deeside on Saturday and Leeds on Sunday