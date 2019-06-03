History is made by Rotherham golfer, 16

Ben Schmidt: Image by Leaderboard Photography

The 16-year-old pipped major winners Sandy Lyle and Charl Schwartzel who were respectively 17 and 18 when they won the English Men’s Open Amateur Stroke Play - one of the most sought-after titles in international men's amateur golf.

“Being the youngest makes it even more special,” said Schmidt, who was under par in all four rounds of the championship, scoring 69 64 69 69.

“I’m just so pleased I got over the line, it takes a very long time to play the back nine when you’re in the lead!”

The teenager is the second successive Yorkshire player to win the Brabazon, following Nick Poppleton’s success in 2018 – and the third in the last four years.

Schmidt, who was cheered by the large crowd of spectators as he signed off with a par on the 18th, said: “This means so much. It’s nice to keep it in Yorkshire and it was awesome to see so many supporters, friends and family.

“I’m just so glad I managed to keep the lead from day two, that’s probably been the toughest part, but I got it done and it’s just amazing!”

This was Schmidt’s first appearance in the Brabazon and he took advantage of an exemption gained when he won the 2018 English Boys’ County Champion of Champions tournament.

His first goal was to make the cut and he did that in style, taking the lead after the second round when he shot seven-under 64. He held on to the lead after round three, but it was cut to one shot when Cornwall’s Harry Hall set a new course record 63.

The two players were paired together for the final round with Schmidt setting out 11-under par and Hall (West Cornwall) 10-under.

Hall, 21, made a blistering start, with two birdies in the first three holes to overtake Schmidt. But the teenager took the lead again when he holed a 25-footer for birdie on the fifth, while his rival bogeyed the hole.

The players were back on level terms after Schmidt bogeyed the short ninth with an uncharacteristic three-putt. But that was his last mistake. He played the difficult back nine in two-under par, while Hall dropped three shots over the closing holes.

The youngster had a four-shot cushion as he played the last and his winning margin was extended when Hall’s par putt horseshoed out of the hole.

“I played the back nine really well,” said Schmidt. “Those last five or six holes are really tough and I didn’t do any damage, I hit the centre of the greens and gave myself chances with the putts.”

Schmidt, a member of the England boys' squad, also won the George Henriques Salver awarded to the leading GB&I player aged under 20.