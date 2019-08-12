(Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Here's how Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer income compares to every other Championship side - including Leeds United, Swansea City & more

The summer transfer window saw a number of Championship invest heavily in exciting new signings, but how much money did they recoup in player sales?

By Richie Boon
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 12:59

Here's how Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer income compares with all their divisional rivals, ranked from lowest to highest, with figures provided by Transfermarkt...

1. Wigan Athletic - £0

The Latics saw many comings and goings over the summer, but all their player exits left on free transfers. (Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images)

2. Hull City - £0

Tigers talisman Jarrod Bowen was expected to leave during the transfer window, but they held onto their man, only dealing in free transfers. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

3. Millwall - £0

The Lions also failed to bring in any funds via player sales, with most of their deals being loans or free transfers. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

4. Reading - £750k

Most lucrative sale: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to Millwall - £750k. (Photo credit: HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

