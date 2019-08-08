Here's how Sheffield Wednesday can still sign defender David Bates despite the transfer window closing
While the transfer window now firmly shut, the Owls could have an extra two hours in which to finalise transfers, with Hamburg's David Bates their key target.
Thanks to the deal sheet system, Wednesday will be given extra time to conclude the transfer, if the key document was submitted before the deadline.
The sheet provides details of the transfer, and confirms that an agreement has been reached between all parties, which allows them extra time to submit all the required documentation.
To prevent every club exploting the system to their advantage, deal sheets can't be submitted before 3pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Owls have been working hard to secure a new defender, with moves for both Chelsea's Michael Hector and Aberdeen's Scott McKenna pursued throughout a frantic deadline day.
Bates now looks the most likely of the three to complete a switch to Hillsborough, on a loan deal. The 22-year-old has been capped at senior level for Scotland, and excelled for his club side in the German second tier last season.