Here's how EVERY player Sheffield United released or loaned in the summer is faring so far season

Here's a look at how every player the Blades sold, released, or loaned out over the summer are getting on this season. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see how the former United footballers are faring.
1. Jake Wright - Bolton Wanderers - Loan
The ex-Oxford United defender jumped at the chance to help out struggling Bolton Wanderers on a short-term spell. The depleted side have just picked up two precious draws on the bounce, with Wright impressing in both games. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
2. Ben Heneghan - Blackpool - Loan
Another spell at the seaside for 25-year-old, whose side have made an excellent start to the campaign. He's played regularly and impressively, and also bagged a goal in the EFL Trophy. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
3. Ched Evans - Fleetwood Town - Sold
After an excellent 2018/19 spell with the Cod Army, Evans was snapped up over the summer. He's scored twice this season, and netted the winning goal against Rochdale last weekend. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
4. Jake Eastwood - Scunthorpe United - Loan
The young goalkeeper is back out on loan, this time with The Iron. He's played three times this season, but is yet to keep a clean sheet. He did, however, help his side to a 2-1 EFL trophy win over Grimsby. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
