(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Here's the BEST Championship club Yorkshire side available on FIFA 20 - Featuring Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Hull City & more

These days, whether it be kit releases or even a new player signing, every piece of football news tends to leak well in advance of the intended date; it appears that the massively popular FIFA football games are no different either.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 11:54

Here's a combined team, based on the leaked ratings given to Yorkshire's top Championship sides. To keep thing fairs, we've allowed a maximum of THREE players from each side in the main starting line-up...

1. GK: Kiko Casilla - Leeds United

Overall rating: 75. Div: 74. Han: 76. Kic: 72. Ref: 74. Spec: 49. Pos: 73. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Florent Hadergjonaj - Huddersfield Town

Overall rating: 74. Pac: 79. Sho: 48. Pas: 68. Dri: 71. Def: 70. Phy: 66. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Terence Kongolo - Huddersfield Town

Overall rating: 75. Pac: 71. Sho: 43. Pas: 63. Dri: 68. Def: 75. Phy: 75. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Julian Borner - Sheffield Wednesday

Overall rating: 72. Pac: 63. Sho: 58. Pas: 54. Dri: 57. Def: 71. Phy: 79. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5