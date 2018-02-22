Here’s your chance to Spring into Fishing

Yes, the weather outside is frightful, as the old song goes but don’t fret, spring is just around the corner and what better time for non-anglers to give angling a go?

It doesn’t matter if you are on a tight budget or you don’t have any tackle, the Angling Trust is organising a series of “Spring Into Fishing” days, funded by the Environment Agency from our rod licenses where all the tackle and bait is provided and it won’t cost you a penny to participate!

The nearest opportunity to us is being staged at Pool Bridge Fishery, Wheldrake Lane, Crockery Hill, York, YO19 4SQ. It’s a fishery I have fished on numerous occasions and it is perfect for an event like this. As Pool Bridge caters for caravans you’ll find an on-site club house with squashy leather sofas, a cafe and clean toilet facilities.

Everything needed to learn more about the wonderful world of fishing is provided on the day, together with events and games. Friendly volunteers will make everyone really welcome. Spring Into Fishing sessions are for all ages and experience levels so they’re perfect for complete beginners too. Parents and grandparents – just take the kids along and have a go yourself.

The organisers will provide you with free tackle, bait, instruction and plenty of information about local clubs and places to go fishing so you’ll know what to do next time. Fishing is a fun, exciting, cheap and healthy outdoor activity plus it’s a great way to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet surrounded by nature. So get out there and get fishing at a Spring Into Fishing event near you!

The volunteers who are organising the event are provided with essential better practice guidance on working with and planning events for disabled people.

The event is on Saturday March 31st between 10am and 2.30pm but you do need to book in advance. You can call Danny Williams, the Angling Trust Development Manager on 07854 240 368 or head to the Get Fishing Facebook Page and scroll down to the post concerning this event (dated 13th February) or you can get full details on the web at: http://bit.ly/SiF18-YNE-Enter