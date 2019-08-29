'Hate playing decent sides away' - Sheffield Wednesday and Everton fans react as clubs are paired in Carabao Cup third round

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, after a last gasp stoppage time from winner from Atdhe Nuhiu earned the Owls a 1-0 win over Rotherham United.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 10:10
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Everton will travel to Hillsborough for an attractive looking tie next month, and here's how supporters from both sides reacted to the draw on social media...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise