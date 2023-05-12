Has British ice hockey gone too soft?

Les Millie put his body on the line for Sheffield Steelers in more than 200 games.

Les Millie and Brian Biddulph: old school

His gritty performances – and those of the likes of Tommy Plommer, Tim Cranston, Scott Neil, Steve Nemeth and Ron Shudra – set a foundation for the club which helped make it the major sporting attraction it is today.

Millie, now aged 50, hung his skates up a long time ago.

But his recent views on the modern game have certainly started tongues wagging.

Tomas Pitule getting stuck in

He believes modern-day ice hockey needs more snarl to it, along with its speed and goals.

And his opinion, voiced on social media, has excited lots of debate from fans and former Steelers’ personnel.

Millie said: “What the league lacks is players who play with an edge.

“Yes we love to see skilled hockey and the game has changed drastically from when I played.”

Players used to have to be wary of skaters like “Ross Lambert a **** of a man to play against, but got the job done, Rick Brebant as skillful as he was as tough, Chris Kelland a graceful skater but he was another tough cookie...not to mention our greatest product in Tony Hand.

“What a player, but Tony took no prisoners if the situation arises.

“One of the best British D-men I ever played with and against was Stephen Cooper, again a man you’d rather have by your side than against (he could throw them (punches) and strong as an ox.)

“In my opinion, you need a good mix of skill and edgy players with skill who will don the colours and go to war because I guarantee you no team will want to come into your building and play against you.

“Those players do exist; it’s about finding a fine balance and seeing it through.

“I still feel that mix is a recipe for success.”

Former Steelers agreed with his verdict, in the online chat.

Paddy O’Connor noted: “Absolutely on point Les, our team out here (Canada) is built on character-first, they are incredibly skilled but their will must always be greater than skill to be successful.”

Marc Twaite talked about “characters and born winners” of the past. “Local lads, you cannot buy them they were genuinely cut from a different cloth” he said.

Former import D-man Corey Beaulieu added his support for tougher hockey, too.

And Sharon Lawley, for years a key back office worker at Steelers, posted: “Completely agree Les, the present game is too sterile.”

Others on Facebook were eager to add their views:

John Beatson: “The words of a great player and just one of the best forward lines that have worn the Steelers’ shirt.

“I know it was a different era, but players in the league were all on the same level, most had other jobs except the imports and the pay wasn’t great, but they played with passion and commitment to their club.

“Like football, some players think all they have to do is turn up and that’s enough to earn their money.”

Diane Sockett: “The play is way too soft for ice hockey, it’s not as we knew it back in the 90s. Health and safety are important but you can still have tough players. We need a few brick wall players.”

Paul Shuttleworth: “There were a number of players who could change the game either with goals or mixing it up and switching momentum – they are the guys people love to watch.”

Peter Bell: “I would have bought a ticket in the 90s and 00s just to watch players like those you mentioned. It seems the way the games developed that the ‘edgy’ players aren’t wanted in the game so much now.”

