HALLEY’S VALIANT BRSCC SILVERSTONE OPENER

The twenty-seven-driver lineup spanning a wide range of experience and racing backgrounds embraced the challenging, changing, weather conditions as they set out for the morning’s qualifying session.

Halley soon found his rhythm after the long winter break preferring the wet track conditions qualifying fifth on the grid for race one after recording a lap of 1.34.390 and only 2.460 seconds separating the top five drivers.

Race one saw Halley fighting within the top eight of the pack for the first half of the race as track conditions started to improve and as the race developed, Halley held position until the final corner of the final lap before a racing incident sent Halley and Crozier off the circuit to eventually finish eighteenth leaving the Close Racing team plenty of work to do for race two.

Russell Halley Car 99 In Action At Silverstone

Starting from eighteenth on the grid for race two, Halley knew the challenge in front of him and fought valiantly as he worked his way up the field throughout the race and defended well in a close four car head-to-head in the closing stages of the race to finish eleventh overall and narrowly missing out on a top ten finish.

Preparations are now underway as Halley and Close Racing head to Snetterton for round two of eight as they look to build on their seasonal opener at Silverstone.

Halley said: '’It took some time to find the pace in testing as it was the first time I had driven the car since last season however as the track conditions changed for qualifying, I found better pace and I'm delighted to finish qualifying in fifth position. I was hoping for wet conditions throughout the day and looking for a first podium finish. A huge thanks to Close Racing for preparing the car and getting me out for race two.’’

