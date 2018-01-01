Late equaliser denies Stocksbridge Park Steels win at play-off rivals

Fixtures were again hit by the weather with many games postponed due to waterlogged pitches after the thaw which followed Friday’s snowfall.

Sheffield FC v Market Drayton Town and Frickley v Alvechurch were casualties in Evo-Stik Division One South.

But Stocksbridge Park Steels did play at play-off rivals Stamford, and although Steels came away with a good 1-1 draw it could have been a win as the hosts grabbed a last-gasp equaliser.

Only an excellent save from the home keeper to keep out Todd Jordan’s close effort prevented Stocksbridge taking a 1-0 into the break. Steels, without injured leading scorer Joe Lumsden, edged in front on 66 minutes when Richard Stirrup steered home a Brodie Litchfield cross.

They were almost home and dry until Stamford grabbed the equaliser in the 90th minute, Henry Eza bundling home a cross.

Stocksbridge almost snatched all-three points in the last minute of time added on, Rory Coleman seeing his shot pushed onto the post by the keeper with Matt Reay firing the rebound over.

Liam Hardy struck a hat-trick for the second time in five days as Buxton stretched their unbeaten run to five with a 3-1 win at Halesowen.

Hallam saw two point slip away in the Toolstation NCE League, as Armthorpe Welfare grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Church Street. But it was no more than the home side deserved with the Countrymen having goalkeeper Dave Darwent to thank for a string of excellent saves that prevented the home side gaining revenge for the previous week’s 3-1 defeat at Sandygate Road.

Hallam were in front on nine minutes when a free kick from close to the half way line saw Connor Chappel send a looping header from 12-yards into the top corner.

It wasn’t until the 42nd minute that Armthorpe had their first real chance when Josh Gibbons met a corner with a powerful header that went straight into Darwent’s arms. Hallam went close to doubling the lead, Jake Currie beating two defenders before forcing a decent save from keeper Liam Copley.

At the other end Darwent didwell to push away Alan Jackson’s effort and Copley was inaction again saving from sub Callum Greaves.

Armthorpe ‘s Luke Williams flashed an angled shot across the face of goal then Craig Aspinall dipping shot from 18-yards was just over.

With two minutes remaining the hosts were back on level terms, sub Will Ramsey guiding a header inside the far post from just inside the box.

Deep in stoppage time Darwent came to Hallam’s rescue with a brilliant save to keep out Luke Williams.

Penistone Church took their unbeaten run to eight with a 1-1 home draw at Worksop Town who are without a win in five.

Tigers’ Lee Hill turnedin a Steve Woolley cross after just four minutes but Penistone pressed for the equaliser which arrived when Nathan Keightley turned smartly on the angle of the box to send a delightful effort into the bottom corner.

It also finished 1-1 at Maltby Main where Staveley grabbed a late equaliser. The Miners edged in front on 63 minutes Steven McDonnell cutting in from the right to curl a low shot into the bottom far corner. Staveley went close with a header brilliantly cleared off the line but Staveley got their reward on 83 minutes when they were awarded a penalty which Adams Baskerville converted despite Josh Hill in the Maltby goal getting a hand to the ball.

New Year’s Day fixtures - Evo-Stik Premier Div (3pm): Buxton v Ashton Ud, Farsley Celtic v Shaw Lane, Grantham Town v Matlock Town.

Div One South: Stocksbridge Park Steels v Sheffield FC, Chasetown v Frickley Athletic.