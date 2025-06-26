Golfers swing back in time to celebrate 100 years of golf with week-long festival of events

Golfers in Sheffield are being invited to a week-long festival of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the city’s most historic golf courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beauchief Golf Course, managed by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, will swing back in time and gather golfers of all ages and abilities from Saturday, July 5 to Saturday, July 12.

The much-loved golf course has been home to Beauchief Golf Club since 1925 and previously marked the centenary with a flag raising ceremony on Friday, March 14. The club now has more than 400 members and has helped thousands of golfers progress with the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centenary week promises to honour this rich history while bringing together golfers for an extravaganza of memorable events. Players are being urged to book their place on the programme as spaces are filling up fast.

Golfers in Sheffield are being invited to a week-long festival of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of the city’s most historic golf courses.

The week-long golf programme includes:

Saturday, July 5 at 11am Shotgun Start – Hickory golf day

Players will step back in time with a celebratory day of hickory golf using 1920s-era clubs and are set to wear their best 1920s vintage attire for an authentic celebration of the club’s early years.

Sunday, July 6 at 8am until 1pm – Beauchief open

Golfers from a previous swing back in time event at Tinsley Park Golf Course.

One of the biggest events of the week with more than 100 golfers already signed up, this 4-ball AM-AM competition kicks off at 8am followed by food and prize-giving in the clubhouse.

Monday, July 7 at 4pm until 6pm – Mixed pairs and foursomes competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social day of pairs and alternate-shot formats, culminating in a relaxed afternoon gathering with refreshments.

Tuesday, July 8 at 8am – Seniors team waltz competition

The standard competition for senior members with more than 100 players already signed up will see a mini presentation afterward in the clubhouse.

Wednesday, July 9 at 8:30am– Ladies competition

Ladies will lead the way with a light-hearted challenge to spark the competition – players will use a length of string to move their ball. Each time they move the ball, they will cut the length of string.

Thursday, July 10 at 8am – Seniors betterball medal

Senior players will hold their own competition on Thursday in a pairs format, with more than 80 golfers already planned to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, July 11 at 6pm – Golfer and non-golfer 7-hole competition

This competition pairs golfers with non-golfers for a fun evening rounded off with drinks in the clubhouse.

Saturday, July 12 at 8am to 12pm – Centenary cup

The week will conclude with a prestigious centenary cup featuring on-course challenges such as nearest the pins and longest drive. This individual competition throughout the day will round off the final day of celebrations with a hog roast and disco in the clubhouse.

Thomas Booth, general manager at Everyone Active’s Beauchief Golf Course, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be marking 100 years of Beauchief Golf Course with this exciting week of events, which we hope will help keep local residents active and inspire them on their golfing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thoroughly looking forward to celebrating our community, our history and the thousands of players who have enjoyed playing in our facility. We encourage people of all experience levels, ages and abilities to visit throughout the week and enjoy what our course has to offer.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:"Beauchief Golf Course has been a cherished part of our community now for a century.

“We will be celebrating with a week of events – a wonderful reminder of the course’s legacy. I am looking forward to seeing local residents and golf enthusiasts come together to honour the past, while looking forward to the future.

“Here’s to the next hundred years of golf, community, and shared memories."

To book your place at Beauchief Golf Course, visit: beauchiefgolfclub.co.uk/centenary