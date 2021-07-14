Poppleton, who is from Wharncliffe Side and based at Wath Golf Club, will be in the final group of the day at 4.16pm in Round One of The Open Championship alongside Ryutaro Nagano of Japan and Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg.

Meanwhile, Bairstow, an amateur whose home club is Hallowes in Dronfield, will begin at 1.37pm in the same group as Australian Jason Scrivener and American Keith Mitchell.

Nick Poppleton during a practice round for The 149th British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's.

Friends of the 22-year-old are desperate for him to make the cut after day two, which would give him a great chance of winning the silver medal awarded to the best-placed amateur.

Matt Fitzpatrick gets underway at 1.04pm with another American, Patrick Cantlay, and New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox.

The former British Masters champion finished joint-second at The Scottish Open last weekend after losing a play-off hole to Min Woo Lee, who won by one shot thanks to a birdie.

Fitzpatrick is a 33-1 outsider to win his first major this weekend.

Danny Willett the 2016 Masters champion, will be among the early starters at Royal St George's and is scheduled to tee off at 7.19am with English amateur Laird Shepherd and South African Dean Burmester.

Englishman Richard Bland will hit the opening tee shot at 6.35am.

Fitzpatrick will get underway at 8.03am on Friday followed by Bairstow a short while later at 8.36am, with supermarket delivery driver Poppleton starting at 11.15am and Willett at 12.20pm.