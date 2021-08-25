The 23-year-old from Meersbrook took home the 2021 Brabazon Trophy last weekend after winning the English Men’s Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship with an 11-under score of 273 at Ganton Golf Club in Scarborough.

The achievement caps off a fine season for Bairstow, who qualified for The Open Championship last month after he broke the course record at St Annes Old Links in Lancashire.

A former pupil at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, he is also a member of the England Men’s ‘A’ squad, which is made up of the best amateur golfers in the country.

Sam Bairstow, winner of the 2021 Brabazon Trophy. Picture: Leaderboard Photography.

"Obviously it’s great,” Bairstow said of his latest success, “I have been feeling a win has been coming all year and to do it in that one is probably the way I wanted to do it.

"In the UK it’s probably the second best one [amateur tournament] after the British Amateur (The Amateur Championship)."

Fellow members from Hallowes Gold Club in Dronfield supported him throughout the week in North Yorkshire as he shot an opening round of 66 before posting three consecutive scores of 69.

His total was just two shots off the Brabazon Trophy record.

George Ash, who caddied for Bairstow at The Open, also made the cut at Ganton.

Previous winners of the Brabazon Trophy in recent years include Nick Poppleton of Wath Golf Club and Ben Schmidt from Rotherham Golf Club.

Both men have since turned professional, but Bairstow is in no rush to follow in their footsteps on the challenger circuit.

He said: “I’m probably going to stay amateur for another year, I want to wait for the European Tour Q School [in September 2022].

"I’ll just be trying to get better at all parts of my game. I want to travel a bit more next year, if Covid allows it, to play big tournaments in America and other countries.

"If you get into the England squad they are quite good with money and supporting you.”