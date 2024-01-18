Proud moment for new golf captain 28 years after joining his local club

1996 - the year Lee Westwood celebrated his first professional win, Nick Faldo scooped his final major title, Tiger Woods was on the cusp of taking the golfing world by storm, and Rory McIlroy had just started primary school.

Closer to home, and a tad down the sport's pecking order, Barry Smith decided to join up as a member of his local club.

Now, 28 years later, Barry has achieved a title of his own...by being unveiled as the new captain of his home town organisation, Doncaster Golf Club.

Earlier this week, 150 well-wishers watched him drive off on the first tee to start his year of office.

Barry Smith, centre, with the two other captains

He was joined by Geraldine Kaill, the Lady Captain and Ethan Dennett, the Junior Captain, all of whom marked their new terms by ceremonially threading their ball between the trees on the first hole, off Bawtry Road.

It was a proud moment for Barry, who retired as managing director of Don Valley Engineering in 2010, and lives near the popular club which was founded back in 1894.

One of his aspirations in his year-long tenure "is to see a return to pre-Covid levels of support for all aspects of the Club's wide and varied social activities" he says.

"Dinners, quizzes, dances, and general socializing at the Club, after playing, have, understandably, shown a slight decrease."

Barry in full swing

That post-Covid situation isn't mirrored by the membership, which has a healthy, four-year waiting list.

Barry took over from the outgoing Captain, Martin Curran, at the 94th AGM.

"I don’t know what number Captain I am because the Club was founded in 1894 so there are two World Wars in there somewhere," he said.

Geraldine is a retired school teacher who joined Doncaster from Townmoor GC.

Previous captains

She was also chair of Membership before stepping down to become Lady Captain.

Ethan is 16 years old and is a pupil at Hall Cross School.

He has been a Junior member of the Club for several years and his successes last year included finishing joint 13th in the European Junior Tour Final held in Spain.

Doncaster is looking forward to a good year on and off the fairway.

Other past captains

