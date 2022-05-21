Melton Mowbray golfers progress in county foursomes

Pictured are Nancy Denny, Dee Hughes, Drina Terzza and Julia Brown.

The first Melton pair of Nancy Denny and Drina Terzza held their own throughout the 18 holes, never going behind and eventually winning 3 up.

The second Melton pair, Julia Brown and Dee Hughes, fought back from being 4 down to finishing in the gloom at just 1 down.

This meant that victory was Melton's, 2 up on aggregate, and they are through to the next round where they will meet Whetstone away.

Melton’s Ladies played for the Muir Cup.

The challenging conditions were reflected in the scoring.

In first place was Nancy Denny with a nett 75 with Davina Hughes second with 78.

Third was Chirs Cook with 80.

Michael Taras and William Withnall came out on top as Melton held the Seniors’ Spring Open.

The course was in excellent condition reflected in some impressive scores.

Taras and Withnall (Lingdale GC) finished first on 45 points, ahead of Andrew Gough and Steve Jones (Ratcliffe), second on countback with 44 points.

In third were Melton’s Brian Wray and Graham Page, pipping James Denny and Gerry Stephens, another due with 44.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Don Benzie, Gerry Stephens (both Melton) and Gary Mitchell (Beadles Lake).

Round two of the Paddy Doyle Salver competition was won by Neil Farish with 40 points, followed by joint second placed David Bailey and Brian Wray and Julian Kisiel on 36 points.

Third place was a four-way tie between Robin Jones, Richard Grieve, David Gatward and Stephen Harris, all with 35 points.

The winner of each round scoring 10 points, second placed players receiving 9 points, third place eight points and so on down to 10th place receiving one point.

The overall winner was Neil Farish, who having won both rounds finished with 20 points.

In second place with 18 points was Brian Wray, way ahead of third-placed Richard Grieve on 13 points.