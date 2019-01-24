Matt Fitzpatrick surges into standalone lead at Dubai Desert Classic

Have your say

Matt Fitzpatrick fired his lowest opening round score for four years to take the outright lead at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The Sheffield golfer carded a brilliant 65 which included four consecutive birdies to conclude the round and finish on seven under par.

Opening with a birdie, his front nine was tame in comparison with the back, adding another birdie and a single bogey to his scorecard.

But he surged after the turn, carding six birdies in a superb finish.

It edged him ahead of an eight-man pack on six under par.

Fitzpatrick kicked his 2019 campaign off last week with a fourth placed finish at the Singapore Open, showing superb consistency and producing two rounds without a single bogey.

