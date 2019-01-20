Matt Fitzpatrick opens 2019 with fourth placed finish in Singapore but Danny Willett misses cut in California

Matt Fitzpatrick kicked off his 2019 campaign in strong style with a fourth placed finish at the Singapore Open.

The Sheffield golfer remained in contention throughout the week at the Asian Tour event but his worst round of the week on the final day prevented him from mounting a stronger challenge for the title, which was won by Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, who Fitzpatrick will renew acquaintances with at The Open as a result.

After completing his second round on Saturday morning due to a storm delay, Fitzpatrick sat one shot off the lead held by Japan’s Yoshinori Fujimoto.

He followed up later that day with a 66 - his best round of the week despite carding his first two bogeys of the event – to remain just one shot behind Fujimoto heading into the final round.

While remaining well in touch throughout Sunday’s play, back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 effectively ended the 25-year-old's hopes of victory and saw him card a 69 to finish on -14 for the tournament.

Fitzpatrick will be back in action at the Dubai Desert Classic, starting on Thursday.

Fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett suffered contrasting fortunes in a different Desert Classic, missing the cut by ten shots in the PGA Tour event in California.

Played across three courses in the same manner as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the cut was set on nine under par on Saturday night ahead of the final round.

An opening round 75 left the 31-year-old with a mountain to climb, putting him 13 shots off the lead.

He improved on Friday with a flawless 68 but it left him with plenty to do on Saturday in order to make it through to Sunday's play.

His chances were effectively ended when carding a triple bogey on the fifth before a double bogey on 16 to leave him on one over par for the tournament.