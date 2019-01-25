Matt Fitzpatrick drops off the pace in Dubai Desert Classic

Matt Fitzpatrick slipped three shots off the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic after slow progress on day two.

The Sheffield golfer – who began the day as the solo leader – was hit with by a double bogey five on the seventh hole and struggled to make real inroads on a good day of scoring for the field.

As he did in his first round, the 25-year-old finished strongly with three birdies from the last six holes to ensure he will begin day three in a tie for tenth place.

While his two under par round of 70 was enough to keep him in contention, it was a case of what might have been as plenty of other players surged into contention.

Australia’s Lucas Herbert carded a nine under par 63 to take a share of the lead on -12 with world number five Bryson Dechambeau, who was six under for the day.

Spain’s Alvaro Quiros (-8) and veteran Ernie Els (-7) both enjoyed strong days to take the tie for third place on -11.

Fitzpatrick’s third round is due to start at 8.05am on Saturday.