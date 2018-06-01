Italian Open: Willett remains well in contention in Brescia

Danny Willett enjoyed another flawless round to maintain his rejuvenated form at the Italian Open.

The Hackenthorpe-born golfer carded a four under par round of 67 to move to -10 for the tournament, one behind outright leader Martin Kaymer.

There is something about Italy when it comes to Willett. His performance so far this week was his best 36-hole score since the 2016 Italian Open.

Willett negotiated through only his second cut of the season to reach the third round but did so in style without a blemish on his scorecard throughout the first two days.

The 30-year-old sits in a five strong group tied for second place behind Kaymer - another former Major winner who has struggled for form recently.

The final two rounds in Brescia looks set to be a tight affair with the field separated by only seven shots following the cut.

Matt Fitzpatrick made it through to day three but endured an up and down round so sit on -6 for the tournament.

The 25-year-old made birdies on three of the final six holes to recover his round and sit five shots off the lead.