Italian Open: Danny Willett fires best round of season to start strong in Brescia

Have your say

Danny Willett beat his best round of the season by three starts in a flawless performance on the opening day of the Italian Open.

The Hackenthorpe-born golfer carded a six under par 65 at the Gardagolf CC to sit two shots shy of the clubhouse leaders.

Fellow Sheffielder Matt Fitzpatrick also started well and sits a further shot back on five under par.

Willett has struggled for form this year as he continues to adjust his game in reaction to troubling injuries.

He missed the cut at the BMW PGA Championship last week - his eighth early finish in nine events this season.

So his performance in Italy will come as a timely boost.

The 31-year-old carded six birdies in a bogey-free round to enjoy his best single day since September last year at the Portugal Masters.

Fitzpatrick was equally as consistent on Thursday as he also enjoyed a bogey-free round.

The 25-year-old fired an eagle three on the 13th, with three birdies adding to an excellent opening day.

English duo Robert Rock and Laurie Canter hold the clubhouse lead on eight under par.

Willett is out at 7.50am on Friday for his second round with Fitzpatrick out earlier at 7.30am.