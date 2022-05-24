Grieve and Bentley on top at golf club

Ladies President Liz Snow presents overall winner Kate Britton with her trophy and prize.

Results: 1 R. Grieve & D. Bentley 45 pts, 2 P. Halford & B. Haines 43 ocb, 3 C. Carmichael & A. Westwood 43, 4 N. Travis & M. Travis 42 ocb; Two’s Sweep 4 shares: S. James, C. Radford, C. Lovegrove; 2 shares: J. Denny.

There were 68 members who played in Sunday’s RWS Medal.

Results: Overall winner: Giles Hinch 64 nett; Division One (course handicap 0-17): 1 Steve Savage 65. 2 Mark Travis 67, 3 Clive Sharpe 69; Division Two (course handicap 18+): 1 Bill Crichton 66, 2 Joseph Thorn 70, 3 Richard Warner 71; Best gross: Ben Turner 75 ocb; Two’s Sweep – 12xtwo’s 4 shares: T. Earl, G. Kitchen, G. Potter, N. Travis, D. Raven, M. Hall; 2xtwo’sx2 shares: M. Wilson; 2 shares: K. Robertson, P. Gough, J. Harvey, N. Blunt.

The seniors’ matchday stableford was won by John Squires with 37 points.

In second place was Gianfranco Vignati with 36 points and then there way a three-way tie for third place.

On countback, with a better back nine, Bob Parkinson took the third spot with 33 points.

The seniors had a very close march with Sleaford, winning 4.5-3.5.

Melton’s winners were George Schmidt and David Bentley, Neil Farish and David Hirst, Graham Page and Al Terzza and Julian Kisiel and Richard Haines.

Charlie Chapman and Denis Dayman secured the vital half.

The mixed team had a very close 4-3 victory at home to Charnwood.

Using an unusual Canadian foursomes format, Melton’s winning pairs were Owen and Chris Cook, Haydn Snow and Dee Hughes, Mike Hoggan and Maureen McCall with Jim McQuillan and Gill Hoggan, with Gordon Hughes and Nancy Denny getting the vital halves.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s Lady President Liz Snow hosted her Lady President’s day last Wednesday.

Those present enjoyed good weather and course conditions.

There was a medal format with prizes in two divisions with an overall winner.

Players also counted their putts for an extra prize.