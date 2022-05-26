Great Scott! Abigail scoops Butlin Trophy

Kenwick Park's Abigail Scott receives the Butlin Trophy.

Abigail, who is coached by Paul Spence, scored a nett 67, which included two birdies in her opening five holes.

A beautiful spring day welcomed a record entry of 206 golfers to Kenwick Park for an Open Texas Scramble.

It was a long day but this enjoyable format played in teams of four invariably provides some sparkling scoring, this year seeing four teams recording a quite remarkable score of nett 51.

After numerous card countbacks which eventually came down to the last three holes the winners were Alan Watkin, Rob Bevan, Steve Clarke and Robert Wilson.

In second place a visiting team of Andy Hunt, Nigel Pearce, Dave Catling and Richard Moisey.

Seniors Invitation Day results: 1 Steve Clarke & Mike Thompson (Oundle) 48 pts, 2 Ian Jacklin & Tony Ryan (Louth) 46, 3 Tony Fieldberg & Brian Isam 44.

Grouse Medal results: 1 Alistair Damms nett 62 cb, 2 Dominic Cummings 62.

Womens Coronation Foursomes results: 1 J. Ward & Anne Gardiner 43 pts, 2 Sue Sykes & Ann Wright 40 pts.

Shelly Storr Memorial Trophy remembered a much-loved club secretary.

The overall winner with a superb score of 41 points was Jane Ward, closely followed by four others on 40 points.