DP World Tour Championship: Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick finishes two-under after round one
A bogey on the final hole saw Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick finish two-under in the opening round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 27-year-old has an outside chance of being crowned European No 1 should he win the event for the second successive year and said ahead of the first day: “I really fancy my chances.”
He posted five birdies on Thursday to finish on 70 overall and tied for twentieth spot.
In order to climb to the top of the European order Fitzpatrick must retain his title and hope American duo Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel finish worse than ninth and sixth respectively.
Morikawa ended Thursday in joint-fifth with a four-under 68, while Horschel was two-over.
Speaking before the tournament, former Tapton School pupil Fitzpatrick, who also won the DP World Tour Championship in 2016, said: “I know this one (course) like the back of my hand and feel so comfortable here.
“That has to count in my favour."