Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays his tee shot at the 1st hole during Day One of The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has an outside chance of being crowned European No 1 should he win the event for the second successive year and said ahead of the first day: “I really fancy my chances.”

He posted five birdies on Thursday to finish on 70 overall and tied for twentieth spot.

In order to climb to the top of the European order Fitzpatrick must retain his title and hope American duo Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel finish worse than ninth and sixth respectively.

Morikawa ended Thursday in joint-fifth with a four-under 68, while Horschel was two-over.

Speaking before the tournament, former Tapton School pupil Fitzpatrick, who also won the DP World Tour Championship in 2016, said: “I know this one (course) like the back of my hand and feel so comfortable here.