DP World Tour Championship: ‘One of those days’ for Danny Willett who makes great start in Dubai

Danny Willett made a superb start to the DP World Tour Championship and put it down to ‘one of those days.’

Out for his opening round early, the Sheffield golfer was the clubhouse leader at the end of his first round in Dubai on Thursday and finished the day one off the lead on five under par.

Using the example of Lee Westwood’s impressive win at the Nedbank Championship last weekend, Willett said golfers are always waiting for the days when their game magically clicks together.

"It always seems on one day when you get something good, something else goes and you're just waiting for those weeks - like Westy had last week - where the things come together,” the 30-year-old said.

“You work on the right things and it's nice to have those weeks when things fit in.”

Willett carded seven birdies in his round of 67, concluding his 18 holes with consecutive birdies in a superb finish.

He sits a shot behind overnight leaders Jordan Smith and Adrian Otaegui.

Fellow Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick endured a more difficult day in the desert, finishing with a two over par round of 74.

Though he started the day with the birdie, Fitzpatrick could make no further inroads and concluded his round with a bogey.