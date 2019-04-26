Golf: Top award for Sheffield golf club stalwart Dennis Trickett

Yorkshire’s Dennis Trickett, who has run golf championships for almost 50 years, has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the amateur game with England Golf’s Gerald Micklem Award.

Dennis, a member at Abbeydale Golf Club, Sheffield, received the award from outgoing President Desmond Duffy at today’s annual meeting of the organisation.

“I feel honoured and delighted to receive this award and to join such a distinguished list of former recipients,” said Dennis. “Golf has been a huge part of my life and it has given me so much. I owe a debt of gratitude to so many who have helped me along the way.”

Dennis has been a member at Abbeydale since 1961 and, for most of that time, he has been involved in running golf competitions and enhancing the experience of players at club, county and national level.

One of his favourite moments came two years ago in the Lee Westwood Trophy, an England Golf Order of Merit championship. “In the final round Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters Champion, caddied for Sam Hayward, Danny’s caddy at the time. You should have seen the look on the faces of Sam’s playing partners!”

Another good memory is of helping to organise the Bank of Europe Pro-Am at Abbeydale in 1977 when the players included Nick Faldo, Mark James and Sam Torrance.

Dennis has run both the Yorkshire Order of Merit and the North of England Amateur Championship, since they started, respectively 22 and eight years ago. The Order of Merit has featured some very notable names, while the championship is the last England Order of Merit event of the season and was designed as a top-class event for players who had decided not to pursue a Tour card.

“Being able to organise top amateur golf each year has been the icing on the cake,” said Dennis.

Over the years, Dennis has been involved at all levels of the game and he comments: “I have been very fortunate to have had some very good friends who have supported me in many ways.”

At his club he’s been Captain, President and is now an Honorary Member. He joined the Sheffield Union of Golf Clubs in 1979 and became President in 1993. Ten years later, he held the same position with the Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs, and chaired the county’s championship committee for 16 years.

He was a member of the championship committee of the former English Golf Union, now England Golf, for eight years, helping to run top-class national events. Dennis has been secretary of the Northern Counties Golf Union for 12 years.

Aside from golf, Dennis joined the family business of cutlery, silverware and pewterware in 1955, before a two-year break for National Service. He helped to form the Association of British Pewter Craftsmen, which he went on to chair, and in 1988 became a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Pewterers and a Freeman of the City of London.

Dennis and his wife, Heather, have a son and a daughter, who both have two children.