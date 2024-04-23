Giants Fall to Alphas in Epic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scunthorpe Alphas 31 - 27 Sheffield Giants

Having won the toss, the Giants offence took to the field first but were stifled by the Alphas D. Punts were traded back and forth through the first quarter, until #17 for Scunthorpe ran the ball into the end zone following a pop-pass on a jet motion. The PAT was no good, but following a turnover on downs for the Giants after a promising drive, the Alphas stretched their lead to 9-0 with a Field Goal.

Despite the setback, the Giants’ heads did not drop and they came out absolutely roaring. Three consecutive touchdown drives followed, to leave the Alphas absolutely reeling.

The Giants took on the Alphas in an epic showdown on April 21st

First, #81 Dan Padley ran the ball up the middle for the score (PAT good from #46 Robbie Vandamme), then Padley was at it again this time to the outside (2 point conversion attempt no good) and finally, following a Kick Off recovery from #1 Peter Parkinson, last years Player of the Year #3 Barron Abrahams skipped into the end zone (PAT good again from Vandamme) to take the score to 09-20 at the half time whistle.

The Scunthorpe offence start the second half, but immediately gave the ball back to the Giants with good field position following punt pressure from the defence. This allowed the offence to pick up where they left off, with that man Abrahams going 30 yards on the ground for another TD, with the successful PAT from Vandamme taking the score to 09-27.

The Alphas response didn’t come immediately, with the next drive resulting in an interception for Parkinson, ultimately ending in a missed Field Goal from the Giants, to keep the score as it was. From here, momentum started to shift with the Alphas ending a long drive with a wedge and a PAT to take the game to 16-27.

The Giants offence suddenly looked tired and struggled to move the ball, with Scunthorpe pulling a further 7 points back following a 50 yard pass to #17 and the PAT to go with it.

Punts were traded as time ticked away, but Scunthorpe drove the ball in the last minutes of the game and nicked the win in the dying seconds with another touchdown pass, followed by the surprise 2-point conversion to give them the 4-point advantage and, ultimately, the 31-27 victory.

The Giants next game will be their first at home this season, coming on Sunday April 28th against last years heated rivals the Chester Romans. The match kicks off at 14:00 at Norton Sports Park (289 Warminster Rd, Sheffield S8 8PS) and is sure to be a spicy one in front of the Sheffield fans.