Giants Celebrate 2024, Look Ahead to 2025

The Sheffield Giants American Football Team capped off their 2024 season by recognizing their top performers with the announcement of the team’s annual award winners. As the excitement builds for the 2025 preseason, the Giants are reflecting on a year of growth, passion, and standout performances that have set the stage for an even more thrilling season ahead.

Offensive MVP: Luke Spooner – Wide Receiver, #87

Captain Luke Spooner’s exceptional leadership and performance on the field earned him the coveted Offensive MVP title for the 2024 season. Spooner led the team with 202 total yards and topped the charts with 18 catches, cementing his role as the primary target in the Giants' passing attack. His ability to secure first downs was also crucial, as he tied with Ethan Webster for the most on the team, while also sharing the lead for passing touchdown receptions. Spooner’s all-around performance was integral to the team’s offence, and as captain, his leadership both on and off the field remains invaluable - he will undoubtedly be a key figure as the team looks to improve upon its performance in 2025.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Charlie Botte – Defensive Line / Linebacker, #97

The preseason kicks off on January 25th.

Charlie Botte, who graduated from the Teams Academy and also serves as the team’s Recruitment Officer, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year for his standout performances in his first season with the Giants adult team. A versatile player who contributed as both a defensive lineman and linebacker, Botte quickly became known for his strong work ethic and physicality on the field. His ability to read the game and step up in key situations earned him a well-deserved spot as a rising star on the defensive side of the ball.

Most Improved Player: Peter Parkinson – Defensive Back, #41

Peter Parkinson’s transformation from a promising talent to one of the Giants’ most reliable defensive backs earned him the Most Improved Player award for 2024. Nicknamed "Spidey" by his teammates for his impressive agility and quick reflexes, Parkinson worked tirelessly throughout the season to elevate his skills where he finished as the teams Interception leader. His commitment to growth and his increased impact on the field were a key factor in the Giants’ defensive strength this year (not to mention his Special Teams impact, and a Kick Off recovery that the whole team will remember).

*Any similarity to fictional spider men is purely coincidental.

The Giants annual Award ceremony.

Special Teams MVP: James Hadabora – Magician, #80

Special teams play can often go unnoticed, but James Hadabora’s exceptional performances on Kick Off and Punt (where he led both units in tackles despite being an offensive player by trade, and a rookie as well) earned him the Special Teams MVP award for 2024. Hadabora’s ability to flip field position and make game-changing plays with his speed and vision were vital to the Giants’ overall success. His hard work and dedication to the Special Teams unit have made him a key contributor, and his consistency will be critical for the team moving forward.

Giant in the Community: Matt Flynn – Head Coach

This year’s Giant in the Community Award was presented to Head Coach Matt Flynn, recognizing his outstanding community engagement and charity work. Coach Flynn played a pivotal role in driving the organization and attendance of a variety of successful events throughout 2024, bringing the team closer to the Sheffield community. His efforts not only helped raise the profile of the Giants but also facilitated partnerships with several large organizations and the Sheffield Council, who are now eager to collaborate on future community projects.

2024 Players Player of the Year - Bastien Pindeler

"I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in the community this year," Flynn said. "It’s been amazing to see the positive impact the team has had, and I’m grateful for the support we’ve received from our fans and local organizations. We’re excited to continue giving back and working together to build something even bigger in 2025."

Giants Gym Award: Kieren Singh – Running Back, #11

The Giants Gym Award was established to encourage players to focus on Strength & Conditioning and to share their fitness goals and achievements with one another to foster a culture of support and motivation within the team. This year’s recipient, Kieren Singh, was honoured for his exceptional commitment to physical conditioning both on and off the field. Singh had a difficult season on the field, unable to travel long distances for a time, but his dedication to pushing his limits in the gym directly contributed to his own development but also the drive of the wider team to be the best they could possibly be.

Coach of the Year: Jacob Hardy – Quarterbacks Coach

Special Teams MVP AND Offensive Rookie of the Year - James Hadabora

Jacob Hardy has been awarded the Coach of the Year for his exceptional work developing the team’s quarterbacks and his crucial role as Assistant Offensive Coordinator. Not only did Hardy manage to improve his players' skills and performances, but he also had to navigate through a season marked by injuries and a number of new players to one of the games most crucial positions. Despite the challenges, Hardy’s leadership, adaptability, and tireless work ethic helped elevate the team's offensive play. His ability to mentor the quarterbacks, while stepping up to support the Offensive Coordinator, were contributions that the whole team recognised as exceptional.

Defensive MVP: Bastien Pindeler – Defensive Line, #99

The 2024 Defensive MVP award went to Bastien Pindeler, whose relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks and playmaking ability on the defensive line was a cornerstone of the Giants' defensive identity. Pindeler, a towering presence in the trenches, consistently disrupted opposing offenses, racking up sacks and tackles for loss (both categories he led the team in). His tenacity and leadership on the field not only earned him this individual recognition but also helped solidify the Giants’ defensive front as one of the most formidable in the league.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: James Hadabora – Wide Receiver, #80

In addition to his Special Teams MVP award, James Hadabora also claimed the Offensive Rookie of the Year title. Hadabora’s debut season as a wide receiver exceeded expectations, with the rookie making significant contributions to the Giants' offense. His speed, agility, and natural football instincts quickly earned him a spot as one of the most exciting new players to watch. With two major awards in his first season, Hadabora has proven to be an invaluable asset to the team and also stands to show future Giants rookies what can be possible.

Coaches Player of the Year: Ahmet Karlik – Offensive Line, #87

2024 Giant of the Year - James Kentzer

The Coaches Player of the Year award went to Team Captain Ahmet Karlik, who played a pivotal role on the offensive line as the team’s Centre. Known for his leadership and consistency in the trenches, Karlik was a cornerstone of the Giants’ offensive line throughout the 2024 season. His ability to handle high-pressure situations and anchor the line was a key factor in the team’s success, both in the running game and in pass protection. Even the team statistician lost count of Ahmet’s eventual pancake total (but Ahmet sure hasn’t).

Ahmet, currently enjoying a well-earned rest on a beach in Australia, accepted the award remotely, sending a message to the team and fans: " I just want to say thank you for the award. It really, really does mean a lot, just like the past two years have. I know it has for pretty much everyone involved. It is a great club, and it's going to go our way next year. Best of luck. Thank you very much, and I'll see you all when I get back.”

Players Player of the Year: Bastien Pindeler – Defensive Line, #99

In another remarkable achievement, Bastien Pindeler was also named the Players Player of the Year, an award that holds special significance as it is nominated and voted on by his teammates. This prestigious honour is a testament to Pindeler’s leadership, commitment, and respect from those he plays alongside. His determination on the field and his role as a leader in the locker room have made him a key figure in the success of the Giants.

Bastien, who is currently back in his hometown of Élancourt, France, accepted the award remotely, sending a heartfelt message: "I want to thank you all for having me play with you this season and for being such great teammates. I had a great year with you and I want to thank you all for this and wish you all the best for the year to come. The Giants will do lots of great things, with lots of great players and young talent – you will do really great in the future."

Giant of the Year: James Kentzer – Linebacker, #7

Closing out the evening with the highest honour, the Giant of the Year award was presented to linebacker James Kentzer. This award recognizes the person who goes above and beyond, whether on the field or off, embodying the true spirit of the Giants. Kentzer’s dedication, leadership, and tireless efforts throughout the season made him the standout candidate for this prestigious title. His work ethic, commitment to his teammates, and consistent performance make him a true "Giant among Giants."

This award is especially meaningful, as it is dedicated in honour of Clive Stephenson, a beloved figure in the Giants’ community who tragically passed away in 2022. Clive was a player who embodied the very qualities of dedication and perseverance that this award stands for.

"I wasn’t expecting this one," Kentzer said, clearly caught off guard and humbled. "I met Clive my first year in Sheffield football so this one means a lot. Thank you all for the recognition, it’s been great fun, and onto next year!”

Building Momentum for the 2025 Preseason

With the 2024 awards behind them, the Sheffield Giants are setting their sights on the upcoming 2025 preseason, which begins this month. The team is focused on a fresh start with new coaches and exciting talent, for what promises to be a competitive and exciting year.

Head Coach Matt Flynn, who took over the team before the 2023 season, is proud of the growth his players have shown and is optimistic about the future. "These individual awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players and staff, but our goal is always to come together as a team and keep improving," Flynn said. "The 2025 season is shaping up to be something special, and we’re ready to hit the ground running."

Stay Connected

As the 2025 preseason approaches, be sure to follow the Sheffield Giants’ official social media channels for updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and exciting announcements. The team is eager to see their dedicated fans back in the stands, supporting the Giants as they prepare for another exciting chapter in Sheffield’s American football story.

And if your interest is in playing, coaching or taking an active volunteering role with the Team then make sure to get in touch. The preseason physically kicks off on January 25th at Sheffield College (Hillsborough Campus) but it is absolutely not too late to join the Giants.

The 2025 preseason begins soon, and the Giants are ready to rise to the challenge!

