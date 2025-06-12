Frank Bruno charity fund raiser at Bramall Lane

By Dave Davies
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:20 BST

Frank Bruno, the former World Heavyweight Champion, is appearing at a fundraising event for his foundation in Sheffield at Bramhall Lane on July 5th. The event will feature Frank talking about his boxing career, answering questions, and telling stories. There will also be a two-course meal, a photo opportunity, and a chance to bid on auction items and win a raffle prize.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

  • Event Details:
  • Date: July 5th, 2025
  • Location: Bramhall Lane, Sheffield
  • Charity Frank Bruno Mental Health Foundation currently helping 1000 people a month from their centre in Northampton
  • Event Highlights:
  • Frank Bruno will be speaking about his life and boxing career.
  • There will be a chance for attendees to ask questions.
  • Singer Frankie Jay will be providing entertainment.
  • Tony Vino comedian and Compere will be hosting the event
  • An auction, raffle, and a foundation stand will be present.
  • Tickets:
  • Standard tickets: £40 (includes a two-course meal and a photo)
  • VIP tickets: £100 (includes a two-course meal, a photo, and a signed boxing glove)
  • Contact: 07925 824073 for tickets

Link to buy tickets

VIP: https://square.link/u/xJ0bNW3H

Standard: https://square.link/u/mSvXl83R

