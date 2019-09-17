Former Sheffield Wednesday target tipped to manage Stoke City, Ex-England striker lauds new Owls boss - Championship gossip

While the summer transfer window may now be closed, the rumour mill is still in motion, and there's plenty of Championship stories doing the rounds. Scroll and click your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the division...
1. Rovers close in on Germany international
Blackburn Rovers are rumoured to be moving closer to landing ex-Spurs midfielder Lewis Holtby, who is a free agent after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season. (Bundesliga News). (Photo credit: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images)
2. Terriers skipper speaks out on crowd jeers
Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has addressed his side being booed by their own fans at the weekend, and has admitted he doesn't blame the given the side's poor run of form. (Huddersfield Examiner). (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
3. Bluebirds 'keeper set for injury return
Cardiff City have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their Championship clash against Middlesbrough this weekend, with star stopper Neil Etheridge set to return from a hamstring tear. (Wales Online). (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
4. Leeds loanee tipped to remain at club for season
Football writer Phil Hay has revealed that he doesn't expect Eddie Nketiah to be recall by Arsenal in January, as he believes the club wouldn't be able to offer him regular action. (This is Futbol). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
