Youngsters all set to enjoy £700,000 football facility in Sheffield

Members of Handsworth Junior Sporting Club will enjoy a FIFA quality 3G playing surface from mid-September at the club’s Oliver’s Mount base.

And the club hope it will help with Handsworth FC’s dream of returning to Sheffield rather than having to play their home games at Worksop Town’s Sandy Lane.

Steve Holmes, Handsworth’s vice-chairman, said: “We are two weeks away from the handover. The contractors started on July 1 and have been working towards September 15 or 16 and we should be on target for that.

Works are almost complete to build £700,000 worth of football facilities at Oliver's Mount, Handsworth.

“It’s got a different feel to most places that are like it. We just wanted it to have a stadium feel to it because we’ve now got a bit of work to do for the changing rooms, and clubhouse so we can get the first-team back.”

Mr Holmes said the club hoped to stage the first game on the pitch with the club’s under-16s or under-18s playing on the all-weather surface at the end of the month.

He added: “All the kids will be training on it and if the grass pitches are deemed not fit for whatever reason then we have got the all-weather facility.

“The only thing that will stop a game being played on the new pitch is deep snow.”

Mr Holmes said the facilities would enhance the junior club’s long-term financial situation and allow them to deliver several community initiatives.

The works were made possible thanks to a £500,000 grant from the Football Foundation and Mr Holmes said the club now hoped to secure around £100,000 from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund fo the second phase of the scheme.

He said: “We’re really plased with the finished. We’ve worked hard on it and the contractors have been fantastic.”

Handsworth FC currently play in the Northern Counties East Premier Division.

Mr Holmes said the club was also looking for a groundsman and sponsors and will hold an open evening for potential sponsors at the Ambers’ Bar, Oliver’s Mount, on Thursday from 6.30pm.