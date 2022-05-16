Wyberton hungry for more glory after completing double
Wyberton completed an 'amazing' double on Saturday as they were crowned Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League champions.
The Colts went into Saturday knowing a point against Brigg Town CIC would be enough to secure the title.
However, opponents Brigg were unable to raise a side, meaning Wyberton were awarded three points.
It was a frustrating end for the Colts, who also saw opponents Nunsthorpe Tavern and Immingham Town not travelling in recent weeks.
Most Popular
-
1
Oli McBurnie's heartfelt message to "special" Sheffield United fans after victory over Blackburn
-
2
Liverpool eye Sheffield United star as Sheffield Wednesday continue negotiations
-
3
Mallik Wilks: Sheffield Wednesday target hands in transfer request as Hull City exit draws closer
-
4
'Couldn't ask for more' 'Perfect response' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Owls breeze past Bolton Wanderers
-
5
Bumper crowd for Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers for potentially record-breaking afternoon
But joint-manager Jon Macleod didn't let it take the gloss of the achievement.
"Amazing! What a bunch of players, from start to finish," he said.
"The three games where they didn't travel, there's nothing we can do about that."
Wyberton, who won the Lincs Junior Cup eight days earlier missed out on a treble when they were beaten 3-1 by Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the Supplementary Cup on Wednesday at Skegness Town's Vertigo Stadium.
Liam Bentley, Joe Aitken and Elliott Shearwood were the Railway's matchwinners with Liam Ogden netting for the Colts.
However, Macleod is now hungry for more glory.
He added: "Hopefully everyone will stay. We need to bolster the squad, we know that. But we're here to win."
Joint-boss Jamie Hanton added: "You win one thing you want more.
"We want to defend it. It's never easy."