It has all, so far, felt some way from the usual festival of football that we come to expect from the planet’s biggest sporting event, not helped by the fact that we’re normally sitting outside in shirt sleeves in a beer garden watching it, rather than suffering the November chill. And more importantly, there’s the tragic ill-treatment of the migrant workers who built the entire thing and the country’s views on the LGBT+ community.

Perhaps the hype will build as the action begins and here’s what the football writers at The Star think of the competition and their predictions for the tournament.

Joe Crann

Sheffield-born pair Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire of England celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Are you actually looking forward to the World Cup?

I'm starting to get there a bit now... I wasn't for ages, and it's still nowhere near how excited I usually get for big tournaments like this, but with the games just a couple of days away now there is a bit of anticipation building. I'm sure once it starts the matches will take over my schedule.

What do you make of Gareth Southgate's squad?

I don't think there can be too many complaints, really. He's got a nice mix. There are a few younger players, some experienced hands, and plenty of tournament experience too. There will always be complaints over this player or that player, but on the whole I think he's got it pretty right. Now it's over to him to pick a side that can get the job done.

How far can England go?

With a bit of luck and the right sort of mentality, I don't think it'd be a massive shock if they won the whole thing... Personally I don't think that will happen, my money is on Brazil or Argentina, but the Three Lions could go all the way if the stars align for them.

Who do you think will win it?

My big favourites this time around are Brazil. It just feels like they've got a really well-balanced team, loads of experience at the top level, and in Neymar they have one of the best footballers in the world - and he's in great form recently as well. Think they'll be great to watch this year.

Player to watch?

Lionel Messi. It's probably going to be his last tournament, and it finally feels like he's in a side that he doesn't have to do all the heavy lifting for. I reckon we'll see a fair few goals and assists from him in Qatar, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them go all the way either. One last hurrah for one of the greatest of all time.

Dark horses?

I would have said Senegal, and I still think they'll do alright, but they're a different beast now that Sadio Mané has been ruled out. So, I think, I might go for Serbia now. They're a side that have got a lot more quality than I think some people give them credit for.

Alex Miller

Are you actually looking forward to the World Cup?

Not nearly as much as normal. It's shrouded in horrible and it makes my toes curl, but I'm too lazy to boycott anything and will probably watch every minute. If I'm honest the whole 'Eng-er-land experience' doesn't raise my temperature quite as much as it seems to in others but I always get into watching them at major tournaments and I'll have my facepaint on singing Vindaloo with everyone else come Monday. What I do love is the iconic nature of the World Cup and watching everything unfold - the cult heroes, the storylines. I just hope the football is able to shine above all the horrid.

What do you make of Gareth Southgate's squad?

It's solid, isn't it? As contentious issues go, Fikayo Tomori's absence is a headline Southgate would've settled for, you feel. This World Cup feels like the climax of a three-tournament cycle building up to this point and that the vast majority of players have been involved in successful summers previously is a very good thing. Defensively it looks suspect but we all know the talent going forward - and they seem 'together' in a way more talented squads in the past haven't.

How far can England go?

History suggests that England in the heat - proper heat - don't fare well. That is a major concern but for all the reasons outlined above I think they can go far. How far? Maybe - maybe - all the way. But let's face it, there's a reasonable chance they're out in the round of 16 and meltdown.

Who do you think will win it?

If I'm being really honest, my base knowledge of international football is middling until I get a pint down, but if I had a lazy fiver it would probably be on Brazil.

Player to watch?

Declan Rice, rice, baby. Top player who seems to enjoy the biggest stages and might bypass the Premier League links and head towards nuclear superclub transfer territory with a World Cup he's capable of. See also Darwin Nunez who showed signs of not head-butting anyone and being very good at footy in the last few weeks.

Dark horses?

The pool of 'teams that could win it' seems to be so dense this time it's difficult to pick out a dark horse. When Turkey aren't in it, Uruguay are usually the team you're meant to go for when it comes to dark horses aren't they? Based on a quick flick through Four-Four-Two I'll go for Canada being pretty decent, too, even if they don't get through the group.

James Shield

Are you actually looking forward to the World Cup?

Of course. But, to be honest, I've not really given it too much thought over the past couple of weeks because it's being staged mid-season. Ridiculous. When the tournament gets underway, mind, I'll get sucked in. How can you not? It's the greatest show on Planet Football. I just hope the sport doesn't overshadow some of the serious issues which need addressing in that country, such as the treatment of migrant workers and those of different sexualities. The governing bodies of countries who disagree should put their corporate interests aside and make a damn big fuss about them. Talk is cheap. Actions are more important. We'll see.

What do you make of Gareth Southgate's squad?

It's probably as strong as it could be in the circumstances. I've got concerns about its strength at the back. Reece James' absence is a huge blow. And, personally, I'd have taken Ivan Toney. Assuming his off the pitch issues really haven't influenced the manager's selections. Why? Because he's different. Some of the opponents England are scheduled to face won't have encountered a player like him before and that's worth something. Football is becoming so homogenous these days. The element of surprise is important.

How far can England go?

If they avoid any more injuries at the back then a long way. It's impossible to say how far, because you just don't know how the route to the final might look after the group stages. Assuming England qualify of course. One shock result elsewhere could make a huge difference in terms of how hard or easy that might be. What I would say is that anything less than a quarter-final place would be a huge disappointment for everyone concerned.

Who do you think will win it?

Argentina. I think this is their best group of players, and I stress the word group, in a long while. It's no longer a case of 'Try and let Messi off the leash' anymore. They've got a lot of options. Because I reckon conditions in Qatar will favour teams from South America, Brazil would be my next choice. Their forward line is frightening. But I'm stucking with Argentina.

Player to watch?

I'm looking forward to seeing how Alphonso Davies gets on for Canada. That's if he plays of course, after receiving treatment for a hamstring problem. If he misses their first game, that will be a big set-back for the North Americans. But I've got say Iliman Ndiaye. He's been in superb form for Sheffield United this season and, if Senegal let him off the leash, I think he's got the attitude to produce the type of displays that will turn him into a household name. It's going to be a big step up in class from the Championship. But he's going to be surrounded by top drawer players in that team and I think the occasion could bring out the best in him.

Dark horses?

I think Wales can get through to the knockout stages. I certainly hope they do, with England if course. Robert Page, the former United defender, is a top bloke. Adam Davies, the United goalkeeper, is in his squad too. Uruguay? You can't call them dark horses can you. So I'm going to pick Serbia as my dark horses. They've got Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic - innjury permitting - up top and a really strong midfield capable of dictating any game.

Danny Hall

Are you actually looking forward to the World Cup?

Not particularly. Nothing about it appeals - the timing is rubbish, it's messed with the league season but more importantly, for me, a country like Qatar should never be close to being awarded such a prestigious tournament. Hopefully everyone knows about its appalling human rights record, treatment of gay people and abuse of migrant workers by now but even so, it shouldn't stop being highlighted and hopefully people never forget.

What do you make of Gareth Southgate's squad?

It's about the best we could have hoped for and the attacking options at least are exciting. I'm looking forward to seeing the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden hopefully unleashed on the biggest stage of all and in Harry Kane, England have one of the best goalscorers in world football. Are they solid enough defensively and in goal to go all the way?

How far can England go?

They could well come up against Iliman Ndiaye and Senegal in the round of 16 which wouldn't be a straightforward task but if the draw is kind I can see them advancing to the quarter finals. After that, age-old England and Sheffield United footballing pessimism sets in I'm afraid, especially considering the conditions that will face our boys out in Qatar.

Who do you think will win it?

It's hard to see past a South American side for my money. I keep seeing people talk about Argentina winning it for the GOAT - why would Cristiano Ronaldo want that? - and if I was a gambling man any more, I'd stick my 10 bob on Brazil. Their team is stacked with quality and experience throughout with the usual flair players who, if they turn it on, will take some stopping.

Player to watch?

Can I be biased here and say Iliman Ndiaye? If he gets a chance - which has surely come closer with Sadio Mane ruled out - then it'll be fascinating to see how he goes on the big stage. It sure won't faze him one bit and usually in big tournaments, a player comes from relatively under the radar to shine. Can it be United's very own starboy?

Dark horses?

I'd have said Senegal even if Ndiaye didn't make the squad. Losing Mane is a huge blow, no doubt, but they're African champions for a reason. I don't think they'll win it, mind, but wouldn't be surprised if they, Uruguay and Denmark did well.

Chris Holt

Are you actually looking forward to the World Cup?

Not as much as I normally do and I say that as a Northern Irishman who was six years old when we were last in it. Everything around this one leaves a bitter taste and it’s really difficult to get excited about a competition played out under a cloud of tragic human rights abuses, homophobia and unadulterated greed. The fickle nature of football means that much of that will be forgotten about by the time it kicks off.

What do you make of Gareth Southgate's squad?

No surprises really and while people will say he’s stuck with ‘his favourites’ there’s a lot to be said for that. Forget the Nations League debacle, this is different and he’s assembled a squad that I feel he can genuinely argue is the best he has available to him in terms of quality and experience. Defensively they aren’t great but if he just lets the leash off a little, the attacking options have the quality to drag them through tight games.

How far can England go?

Quarter-finals should always be the least of their ambitions and they’ll make it that far at least, probably topping what is a fairly easy group, really. They could face France then, so...

Who do you think will win it?

It’s probably between Brazil and Argentina this year and I’d edge towards Brazil. Imagine having to choose between Alisson and Ederson as your keeper, while also being able to drop Liverpool’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League such are their options up front. There appears to be a belief around that this is their definitely their year and despite being an absolute pain in the a**e, Neymar is a great player to watch when he’s on it.

Player to watch?

From a Sheffield point of view, it would be nice to see how Iliman Ndiaye performs on such a stage but I’m going to go for an English player. I’m such a huge fan of Phil Foden and I think if he’s played and played properly then he can really place himself among the world’s best in this tournament. Elsewhere, given it’s his last, I’d really like to see Lionel Messi have a memorable World Cup.

Dark horses?