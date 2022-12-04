News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

VIDEO - England fans joyous in Sheffield's The Common Room as Three Lions thrash Senegal

England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup was viewed by dozens of fans in Sheffield’s The Common Room as the Three Lions marched to the Quarter-Finals.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Footage captured at the popular Devonshire Street bar throughout the game shows the uplift in emotions each time England put on in the back of the net. Fans of all ages were caught in jubilation as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka netted against Senegal. Watch the video above to enjoy the celebrations.

England fans in Sheffield's The Common Room celebrated joyously to all three of England's goals against Senegal.
EnglandSheffieldHarry KaneBukayo SakaJordan Henderson