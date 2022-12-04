VIDEO - England fans joyous in Sheffield's The Common Room as Three Lions thrash Senegal
England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup was viewed by dozens of fans in Sheffield’s The Common Room as the Three Lions marched to the Quarter-Finals.
Footage captured at the popular Devonshire Street bar throughout the game shows the uplift in emotions each time England put on in the back of the net. Fans of all ages were caught in jubilation as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka netted against Senegal. Watch the video above to enjoy the celebrations.