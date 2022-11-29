England and Wales fans were packed into a number of bars and pubs across Sheffield and the rest of the UK this evening as both nations played their final group stage games with hopes of securing a spot in the last 16. It was England who placed a firm two-handed grip on progression at the top of the group.

One England fan who spoke to The Star after the game was convinced the team would be winning the World Cup trophy, confidently saying tournament favourites Brazil would not. Another fan, this time of Wales, said he felt the game was “terrible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Lions fans were ecstatic as they watched Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden dispatch a trio of goals. Watch the short video above for the celebrations inside The Common Room in the city centre.