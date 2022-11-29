News you can trust since 1887
Football fans in Sheffield react after England's emphatic 3-0 win over Wales

England fans were the ones celebrating in The Common Room in Sheffield during the Three Lions final group stage game of the World Cup.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

England and Wales fans were packed into a number of bars and pubs across Sheffield and the rest of the UK this evening as both nations played their final group stage games with hopes of securing a spot in the last 16. It was England who placed a firm two-handed grip on progression at the top of the group.

One England fan who spoke to The Star after the game was convinced the team would be winning the World Cup trophy, confidently saying tournament favourites Brazil would not. Another fan, this time of Wales, said he felt the game was “terrible”.

Three Lions fans were ecstatic as they watched Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden dispatch a trio of goals. Watch the short video above for the celebrations inside The Common Room in the city centre.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: (EDITORS NOTE: In this photo taken from a remote camera from inside the goal) England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Al Janoub Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)
