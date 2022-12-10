England’s starting line-up vs France has been leaked.

England are set to take on France in today’s World Cup quarter-final, with Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire both in contention to start. The former Sheffield United pair were both included in the starting XI in their 3-0 win over Senegal.

The Three Lions are facing arguably their toughest test over the past few World Cups but will be feeling confident with the likes of Brazil, Germany and Spain already knocked out of the tournament. France are now one of the hot favourites to lift the trophy next weekend after winning it four years ago.

Gareth Southgate has a huge task on his hands to lead the team to a win this evening and has had to solve the dilemma of which formation to play, as well as deciding on his front three - with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all staking their claim for a starting spot.

The Telegraph have ‘leaked’ England’s XI ahead of tonight’s game and we have taken a look at how the Three Lions could set up.

1. Jordan Pickford The 28-year-old has three clean sheets in four matches Photo Sales

2. Kyle Walker Walker was brought into replace Kieran Trippier against Wales and Senegal Photo Sales

3. John Stones The Man City defender is a permanent fixture in England’s backline Photo Sales

4. Harry Maguire The Man Utd centre-back has found some form during the World Cup Photo Sales