Fifa made the decision to ban alcohol sales in stadiums two days before the tournament began, despite a reported €75m deal with Budweiser. In a tweet the following day, the American beer brand said: “New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”

The announcement means if the England squad, featuring Sheffield-born stars like Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, were to win the tounament, they would be bringing the massive stock of beer home with them, as well as the World Cup trophy. Budweiser’s non-alcoholic alternative, Bud Zero, is still being sold inside Qatari stadiums, after Fifa said they had failed to persuade the country’s government to stick to the original decision to allow alcohol sales.

The announcement served as a prompt for social media mockery. One person tweeted: “You have now given every team competing in the World Cup the incentive to lose because who wants to win that?”

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 23: A fan carries a four tray full of Budweiser beer during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Sweden at Fisht Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)