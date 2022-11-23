England could recieve €75,000,000 worth of Budweiser if squad wins 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The Fifa World Cup sponsor, Budweiser, has revealed they will be giving €75 million worth of alcohol prepared for the tournament to the winning country, after it was decided alcoholic beer could not be sold inside stadiums in Qatar.
Fifa made the decision to ban alcohol sales in stadiums two days before the tournament began, despite a reported €75m deal with Budweiser. In a tweet the following day, the American beer brand said: “New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?”
The announcement means if the England squad, featuring Sheffield-born stars like Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, were to win the tounament, they would be bringing the massive stock of beer home with them, as well as the World Cup trophy. Budweiser’s non-alcoholic alternative, Bud Zero, is still being sold inside Qatari stadiums, after Fifa said they had failed to persuade the country’s government to stick to the original decision to allow alcohol sales.
The announcement served as a prompt for social media mockery. One person tweeted: “You have now given every team competing in the World Cup the incentive to lose because who wants to win that?”
Most Popular
One tweeter from north of the English border replied “as a Scotsman, send them to England” which prompted another to respond with “as an Englishman, we pass. Send it to Ireland”. Though not every tweet was mocking Budweiser, with many Brazilian fans tweeting their support for their nation, in hopes of winning the Budweiser loot which should have been drunk in Qatar.