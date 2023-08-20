World Cup Final 2023: 15 brilliant photos of fans rooting for England in Sheffield fan zone
It wasn't to be for England in the end - but Sheffield was rooting for the Lionesses until the very end.
Devonshire Green in Sheffield was packed with thousands of football fans cheering on England in the 2023 World Cup Final.
Coffee, ice cream, burgers and more were on offer to fans in the fan zone. Press teams from ITV, the BBC and more were present to get videos and pictures of fans on the green.
There were highs and lows, all captured in brilliant pictures by photographer Errol Edwards. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or anyone you know, in these 15 brilliant photos.