World Cup Final 2023: 15 brilliant photos of fans rooting for England in Sheffield fan zone

It wasn't to be for England in the end - but Sheffield was rooting for the Lionesses until the very end.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

Devonshire Green in Sheffield was packed with thousands of football fans cheering on England in the 2023 World Cup Final.

Coffee, ice cream, burgers and more were on offer to fans in the fan zone. Press teams from ITV, the BBC and more were present to get videos and pictures of fans on the green.

There were highs and lows, all captured in brilliant pictures by photographer Errol Edwards. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or anyone you know, in these 15 brilliant photos.

Rowan Jean Litchfield (left), aged 19, was born in the UK, but has never lived here. She lives in Malaga, Spain with her mum, Sam, but is currently studying at Sheffield Hallam University. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)

1. Sheffield fan zone

Fans of all ages came to Devonshire Green to cheer on the Lionesses. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)

2. Cheering for our heroes

It was a very tense game right to the end. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)

3. Edge of your seat stuff

Flags were waving and fans were singing at the fan zone. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)

4. Wave your flag

