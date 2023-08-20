It wasn't to be for England in the end - but Sheffield was rooting for the Lionesses until the very end.

Devonshire Green in Sheffield was packed with thousands of football fans cheering on England in the 2023 World Cup Final.

Coffee, ice cream, burgers and more were on offer to fans in the fan zone. Press teams from ITV, the BBC and more were present to get videos and pictures of fans on the green.

There were highs and lows, all captured in brilliant pictures by photographer Errol Edwards. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or anyone you know, in these 15 brilliant photos.

1 . Sheffield fan zone Rowan Jean Litchfield (left), aged 19, was born in the UK, but has never lived here. She lives in Malaga, Spain with her mum, Sam, but is currently studying at Sheffield Hallam University. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)

2 . Cheering for our heroes Fans of all ages came to Devonshire Green to cheer on the Lionesses. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)

3 . Edge of your seat stuff It was a very tense game right to the end. (Photo courtesy of Errol Edwards)