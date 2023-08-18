England and Wales have fewer bank holidays than any EU country and the Trade Union Congress has called for the government to grant an additional day off if the Lionesses return England to World Cup glory on Sunday.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) said people should be given "at least one" extra day off should England beat Spain, despite ministers saying no plans were in place to do so.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “We all hope our amazing Lionesses can get over the line on Sunday.

England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley, London (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

"And if they do bring it home the government should do the right thing and allow the country to celebrate with a special bank holiday. It would be mean-spirited not to do so."

The TUC highlighted how even with the additional day off, people in England and Wales would still enjoy fewer bank holidays than those in Europe. Normally, England and Wales get eight bank holidays a year, four less than the European average of 12 - exactly how many people get in Spain.

Mr Nowak added: "UK workers get far fewer bank holidays than their Spanish counterparts and most other workers in Europe. That is not right.