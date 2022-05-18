Womens Euros roadshow to hit Sheffield and Rotherham

Sheffield and Rotherham will host four games each. Bramall Lane will host three matches from Group C and a semi-final while the New York Stadium in Rotherham will host three games from group D and a quarter-final.

The first stop on the roadshow is Sheffield on Saturday, starting at 11am and ending at 5pm, before moving on to Rotherham the following day.

The day starts with the BBC’s Football Focus broadcasting live from the Peace Gardens hosted by ex-England player and captain, Alex Scott, the second most capped player for England with 140 appearances before her retirement in 2017.

The Womens European Championships Roadshow heads to Sheffield on Saturday

Alex Scott will be joined by former Aston Villa and England forward Dion Dublin and most capped English player Fara Williams as special guests to the show.

The tournament director Chris Bryant is delighted to be kicking off the series of roadshows in Sheffield and Rotherham and described the occasion as ‘great family fun’

Mr. Bryant added: “These roadshows are all about bringing the national game to local communities and giving people a chance to get involved.”

Some of the entertainment on show this weekend consists of live DJs, live local bands family fun rides, and opportunities to win match tickets.