Women’s Euro matches attract more than 24,000 spectators to Rotherham’s New York Stadium so far

More than 24,000 fans have watched games at the New York Stadium so far, with one quarter final yet to go.

Rotherham is one of 10 towns and cities to host the tournament, which is due to end on July 31.

During today’s (June 20) RMBC council meeting, councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion at RMBC, praised the “fantastic event”.

He told the meeting that 8,541 fans had attended the France versus Italy game on with more than 3,000 people enjoying activities in the fan park on July 10.

The Belgium V France match on July 14 had 8,173 spectators, with 4,000 visiting the fan park.

And the France versus Iceland match on July 18 drew 7,392 spectators.

“There’s a fantastic number of fans in attendance, especially from Iceland -it was just incredible,” added Coun Sheppard.

“The colour, the noise and the enjoyment was just something to behold.

“There’s been a huge amount of other activities linked to the tournament to give a legacy for women sports.

“We’ve had 19 women undertake their introduction to football coaching qualification.

Coun Sheppard added that 18 girls have undertaken referee qualifications.

“That’s over quadruple the target that we aimed for.”

“Three young females attended the National FA Leadership Academy as well.

“The women’s Euros have just been a fantastic event.

France will face the Netherlands in the quarter final at the New York Stadium on Saturday, July 23 at 8pm.