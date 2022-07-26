England’s women’s football team will take on Sweden in the semi-final of Euros 2022 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday evening.The winner of tonight’s game will face-off against the winner of Germany or Spain who will play in the other semi-final on Wednesday evening.

England’s semi-final against Sweden is a complete sell out but fear not, we have some top bars in Sheffield where you will be able to cheer on the Lionesses.

Here are five pubs that will show the Lionesses take on Sweden tonight in Sheffield:

Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 225 Ecclesall Road

Watch matches live from Champs Sports Bar on their state of the art 4K Ultra HD screens.

Champs Sports Bar & Grill in central Sheffield offers an outdoor beer terrace with the match shown 4K Ultra HD big screens, all while serving pints and a selection of pub food.

The Beehive, 240 West Street

The Beehive on West Street will show all the remaining Women’s Euro 2022 matches on their big screen. Affordable pints and 2-4-1 cocktails all day.

The Nursery Tavern, 276 Ecclesall Road

The Nursery Tavern on Ecclesall Road shows live sport, and also has a great outdoor area where you can catch up with friends. If you're feeling a bit peckish then they have lot of affordable menu options - including a lunch and drink offer for £6.

The Nursery Tavern on Ecclesall Road welcomes anyone who wants to support the Lionesses and hopefully see them win a spot in the finals. Whether you have a ticket for Bramall Lane or not, pints are available before, during and after the big match.

Yates, 2-6 Cambridge Street

Yates is a busy pub in Sheffield city centre showing the game on several big screens. It is recommended to book a table in advance should you hope to get a good seat for tonight’s match.

Maggie May’s, 23-27 Trippet Lane

Maggie May’s on Trippet Lane will be showing the sold out Lionesses game on their screens along with expert analysis pre-game and with commentary throughout the entire match.

A mix of weekday offers on drinks and food are available for the hungry and thirsty all night.

England’s route to the Women’s Euro 2022 semi finals

The Lionesses’ pathto the semi finals has been a relatively straightforward one.

They won the group stages without letting in a single goal, beating Austria 1-0, Norway 8-0 and Northern Ireland 5-0.

Their first challenge didn’t come until the quarter finals against Spain, where the English ladies had a very rough first half, and Spain leading 0-1 until a last minute 1-1 goal by Ella Toone taking the match on to extra time.

Georgia Stanway’s goal in the 96th minute would prove decisive and would be enough to see them progress to the semi-finals stage of the competition.

What are the odds for tonight’s match?

According to bookie site Betway , the odds for tonight’s game are 19/20 for England to win with a win probability of 49% and 16/5 for Sweden to win with a win probability of 22%.

Can I watch the Women’s Euro 2022 semi finals from home?