Women’s football

Doncaster Rovers Belles won 2-1 at Durham to stay a point clear of Millwall Lionesses at the top of the FA Women’s Super League 2.

Durham went ahead through Sarah Wilson’s header, but Emily Simpkins levelled for interval parity. Jess Sigsworth netted the winner for Belles who reached the halfway stage in their fixtures.

It is Chelsea (away) in the SSE Women’s FA Cup on Sunday followed by a trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday in a testing week ahead for Belles, while Sheffield FC Ladies visit Durham next Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the WSL Development League it was an unhappy Sunday for both Belles, beaten 5-0 at home by Liverpool, and Sheffield who lost 5-1 at Birmingham.

Sheffield’s Melissa Johnson won the WSL 2 Player of the Month award for January, while Beth England, formerly at Belles and currently on loan at Liverpool, was the WSL 1 winner.

United’s interim manager Carla Ward was far from happy with her side’s first half display at home to Radcliffe Olympic in a 3rd vs 4th clash in the FA Women’s Premier League Midlands Division One.

It was 1-1 at the interval with Nat Shaw having struck the equaliser after Beth Bailey, who was one of several promising youngsters with Chesterfield in the early/mid 2000s, had fired Radcliffe ahead.

A much improved second half saw United dominate, and deep into stoppage time a penalty was converted by Sophie Bell to secure a win which lifted United into second place.

Steel City Wanderers lost 2-0 at Sporting Khalsa.

Oughtibridge claimed top spot in the East Midlands League Premier Division thanks to a 4-0 win at Loughborough Students. Kathryn Mudge bagged a hat trick after Jenny Selman had opened just after the interval.

Oughtibridge’s season faces a stern test on Sunday when they host third place Peterborough Northern Star in a clash between the division’s last two remaining unbeaten teams.

Doncaster Belles (Women) were beaten 6-0 at Altofts in North East League Southern Division.

n Five year old Jessie Adams received a five star day out as mascot at Sheffield United’s match vs Radcliffe.

After bullies had told her that she could not play football and the incident receiving numerous comments on social media, Jessie was made very welcome by both players and staff as she had a day to remember.

Sheffield & Hallam County League

Division One

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Dinnington Town 0 (abandoned)

Division Two

Mexborough Athletic 1 (Laura Ferguson), Oughtibridge Development 0; Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 2, Shaw Lane 1

Krukowski Cup (Second round)

AFC Doncaster 4 (Demi West 2, Chantelle Barkley, Lauren Earle), Chesterfield 1 (Emily Clark); AFC Unity 1 (Stacey Leigh), Wickersley Youth 2; Barnsley Reserves 5 (Mel Cole, Bekkie Hale, Bryony Hudson, Alayna Millard, Niamh Ryalls), Millmoor Juniors 1 (Courtney Watts); Harworth Colliery 4 (Tara Fisher 2, Maddy Dolan, Lucy Farrow), Worksop Town 2 (Leah Hardy, Abbie Lister) (aet, 90 mins 2-2); Rovers Foundation 11 (Bradie Wild 4, Gemma Harte 3, Jenna McGee 2, Chloe Mellor, Megan Wilson), Millmoor Juniors Reserves 0