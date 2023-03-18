Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui cut a frustrated figure again after his side fell to a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United where once again refereeing decisions dominated his post-match analysis.

Wolves were 3-0 down to Leeds in a bottom-of-the-table clash after goals from Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen before Jonny’s incredible strike offered hope and Matheus Cunha made it 3-2.

However, Jonny was then sent off for a challenge on Ayling and Rodrigo put an end to any hopes of a comeback by scoring Leeds’ fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matheus Nunes, who was on the Wolves bench, was also given a red card for his protests in the wake of Rodrigo’s goal with complaints from the home side that Adama Traore had been fouled before the Leeds man struck.

All this came after Wolves had been denied a penalty in the first half when Nelson Semedo was brought down in the box by Junior Firpo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves will appeal Jonny’s red card, with Lopetegui saying: “Jonny’s red card, in the last touch he lost a bit of control. I think it’s a yellow. After their fourth goal it was a very clear foul on Adama, and Nunes wanted to complain. He was walking back, the linesman bumped into Nunes, he couldn’t see him. He didn’t have any intention.”

Lopetegui said of the match as a whole: “I can make a book [about decisions that have gone against Walves this season] – Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Southampton, today. Sometimes you can understand mistakes, they are part of football, but to repeat the same mistake against us is not easy.

“I don’t want an explanation, I’m not waiting for one. In the last match [v Newcastle] it was the same, today again. I want to have fair decisions and not have the feeling it was unbalanced. At the end of the season they are normally going to be balanced but we are very unlucky, we have to be critical with the bad things but we didn’t deserve to lose this match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad