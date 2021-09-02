Wigan Athletic promotion on the radar for on-loan Rotherham United defender

Curtis Tilt rejoined Wigan Athletic on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The centre-back joined the Latics on a season-long loan late on transfer deadline day after failing to force his way into Paul Warne's plans.

Tilt spent most of last season on loan at the DW Stadium, helping the financially stricken club beat the drop, but after their recent takeover they have ambitions at the other end of the division.

He has returned to the Latics after his recovery from a recent hamstring injury, but Warne has no plans for a player he paid money for in January 2020.

“I’m buzzing to be back,” Tilt said.

“It’s my third time being back, it just comes naturally now! I’m really buzzing to be here and cannot wait to get started.

“I loved being here despite fighting relegation. I loved interacting with the fans on social media, and I love the place.

“I’ve stayed in contact with Tendayi (Darikwa) through the off season. He’s been telling me that I need to get back here and how good the club is.

“The last time I was here, we set targets of staying out of the relegation zone and staying in League One.

“This year I’ve spoke to the gaffer and it’s completely different. He’s told me everything that’s going on around the place - on and off the field - and the main target is getting this club to where it needs to be.

“I’ve been training for the last month or so. Two weeks of it being on my own, and I’ve been back with the Rotherham squad for three weeks - so I’m fit and ready to go.”

At the other end of the pitch, the prospect of new signing Will Grigg, Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo is an enticing one for Millers fans, who have seen their team fail to put teams away so far this season.

Grigg, who joined the Black Cats for £4million in 2019, shot to fame during Northern Ireland's run to Euro 2016, where his goalscoring exploits and a song sung about him making him a well-known figure.

He said: “To get here and get it over the line is brilliant, I am really pleased.

“Speaking to the manager, playing against his teams in the past it is always something I would love to be part of.

“A few people have spoken so highly of the club and when I heard about it I was eager to get started.

“Everyone knows me as a goalscorer and if there are balls coming into the box then that's good.

“The amount of goals I have scored, my record is up there with the best and I hope to add to that tally.”

Meanwhile former Millers midfielder Shaun MacDonald has called time on his career.