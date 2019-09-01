Wigan 0 Barnsley 0: Daniel Stendel 'happy with one point' as Reds stop the rot
Barnsley were able to go into the international break on a positive after ending a four-game losing streak.
The Reds, who have still not won since the opening game of the season, stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Wigan, where Ben Williams suffered a late red card.
This was their best performance for a number of games and Daniel Stendel's side could have won it in the second half, but Latics goalkeeper David Marshall produced two brilliant saves to deny Mike Bahre's thunderbolt and Luke Thomas' volley.
The point – and the performance – was pleasing to Stendel, who had seven first-team players missing through injury, including key midfield duo Alex Mowatt and Cameron McGeehan.
The German said: “We were a little bit better.
"We can be happy with one point, especially after the last games, it's good we can get a point from Wigan.
"We have a lot of injuries and had a lot of players playing their first game and the formation was new so we are happy with the point but we had a chance to win it.
"I know we have a lot of new players on the pitch, I know it's an away game, I know it's not so easy but we had chances to win and we wanted to play for the three points.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"We had some big chances and if their goalkeeper didn't play as well today, we'd have taken the three points back to Barnsley but he put in a great performance and that made it difficult."
Wigan: Marshall, Byrne, Dunkley, Mulgrew, Robinson, Williams, Morsy, Massey (Evans 80), Jacobs (Gelhardt , Lowe, Moore (Garner 63)
Unused subs: Jones, Kipre, Macleod, Naismith
Barnsley: Collins, Cavare, Halme, Andersen, B Williams, Sibbick, Bahre, Thomas (Styles 90), Chaplin (Schmidt 81), Wilks (Pinilos 90), Thiam
Unused subs: Walton, J Williams, Green, Odour
Referee: Andy Woolmer