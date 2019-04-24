Why Sheffield Wednesday need to go all guns blazing to sign Michael Hector in the summer

Following a big game, the Sheffield Wednesday kit staff must be becoming accustomed to top quality strikers tumbling out of Michael Hector's back pocket: Billy Sharp, Lewis Grabban, Neal Maupay - they've all been shut out by the Jamaica international at some point this season.

The Chelsea loanee's contract is about to enter its final year, and with the Blues looking unlikely to afford him a spot in their squad next season, the powerful defender will surely be looking for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old put in another stirring performance against Bristol City on Monday, and is becoming an increasingly popular figure at Hillsborough - the club should do all in their power to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Michael Hector

Hector is a man in his footballing prime, and his towering presence on the field has become an invaluable weapon in the club's arsenal. He's formed a highly promising partnership with Tom Lees, and it would be a travesty to see the dynamic duo torn apart at the end of the season.

With the Owls coming on leaps and bounds under Steve Bruce, a Lees-Hector partnership could prove pivotal to the side's chances of finally returning to the top tier next season; if they don't somehow manage to pull off the feat next month, that is.

Cast your mind back to the last Steel City derby – a gritty, goalless draw, played out against a backdrop of teeming rain and tension. Through the downpour, Hector was an unmovable force, like some kind of glorious mash-up of his Trojan prince namesake and superhero Aquaman, earning himself the Man of the Match award.

A derby hero with a big game mentality, most likely available on the cheap - Bruce has got to make securing his signature the number one priority when the window opens, surely?

Of course, as we all well know, it's never that simple - he might attract attention from a more high-profile club, Chelsea could raise their asking price after his stellar season, his wages may be deemed to high, or, the potential transfer embargo that continues to cast a dark shadow over Hillsborough could become a grim reality.

A footballing nomad, who's been on the books of a staggering 17 clubs, Hector looks to have finally found a home with the Owls. Will a deal be struck? Only time will tell...