Miller limped out of Saturday’s crunch win over Ipswich with a hamstring injury and boss Paul Warne expects it to end his season.

The winger will certainly not be involved at the Pirelli Stadium as the Millers aim to take another step towards League One promotion.

Rotherham United's Michael Smith keeps his eye on the ball against Ipswich Town.

“He's done his hammy, so I would suspect that's his season over,” Warne said of the problem.

“If we go into the play-offs he might be all right for the back end but I don't honestly know yet.”

Heading into the play-offs is still possible but the Millers enjoyed a best-case Easter weekend as they won and Wigan and MK Dons both lost.

It means that if Rotherham win three of their last four games they are virtually guaranteed automatic promotion because of a better goal difference than MK.

Things looked like being wrapped up long before now, as the Millers were at one point 10 points clear of third place before three defeats in a row saw them overhauled.

Striker Michael Smith, who scored the winner against Ipswich, said the squad was never worried about their blip.

“Not worried at all,” he said. “We know the work we put in on the training ground, the work we put in with Richie (Barker), the gaffer and Hammy (Matt Hamshaw). We're a confident group.

“We're always confident we're going to create chances and keep clean sheets.

“Other than in these last four or five games, our centre-halves and goalkeeper have been unbelievable.